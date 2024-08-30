Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision near Slinfold.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle collision involving a van and a lorry on Five Oaks Road at around 7.10am Thursday (August 29).

The force said a 42-year-old man from Gillingham suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Police are looking to establish the full circumstances of the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Cureen.

