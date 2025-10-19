'Someone knows who did this' - Police continue to investigate East Sussex mosque arson attack

"We will relentlessly pursue these offenders and bring them to justice.”

Those were the words of detective superintendent David Springett, as Sussex Police continue to investigate an arson attack at a mosque in Peacehaven.

The place of worship in Phyllis Avenue sustained ‘significant damage’ in the incident on Saturday, October 4. Police said footage showed two people wearing masks and dark clothing approaching the front door before spraying accelerant on the entrance and lighting a fire.

Sussex Police shared a video appeal on social media from DS Springett on Saturday (October 18).

He said: “Earlier this month, an appalling arson attack on the Peacehaven mosque sparked a major police investigation. This was not just an attack on a place of worship, it was an attack on the heart of the community, and worshippers at the mosque could have died.

"This has had a huge impact on the victims and the local community, and our officers have been working tirelessly with those affected to offer reassurance and support.

"Incidents such as these tear at the fabric of our communities, spreading fear, hate and division. They are completely unacceptable.

"Our major crime team has been working around the clock since the night of October 4 to track down those responsible.

An arson attack on a mosque in Peacehaven sparked a major police investigation. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"We will relentlessly pursue these offenders and bring them to justice. But we need your help. Someone knows who did this.”

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for anyone who provides information directly, that leads to a conviction.

DS Springett added: “We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who recognises the distinctive black jacket worn by one of the suspects, that has the white letters PRE on the left chest, or the black fuel can, believed to have been used in the attack.

"Someone out there knows who did this. Please, do the right thing and report anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers or directly to the police, and help us bring them to justice.

"Your information could be the key to stopping those who try to spread fear and hate in our community.”

The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police. A reward code must be asked for when calling us on 0800 555 111. If you contact the charity via their website’s online form anonymously, the ‘keeping in contact’ facility must be used, and a reward code must be requested on your initial contact.