South Downs National Park staff ‘shocked and appalled’ after walking trail plaques stolen

Staff at the South Downs National Park have said that they are ‘appalled and shocked’ after plaques celebrating local writers connection with the landscape was stolen in a reported ‘racially motivated attack’.

The South Downs National Park reported that 13 plaques along the Sussex Heritage Coast from Seaford to Eastbourne were stolen.

The park said the plaques had been ‘prised away using screwdrivers with the screws being screwed back into the posts.’

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The plaques linked to 13 audio stories that are part of a new trail unveiled last year called ‘We Hear You Now’, which celebrates the connection that local writers of global heritage have with the landscape.

A spokesperson for the National Park said: “As no other plaques were targeted in the area, we can sadly only assume that the theft is targeted and racially-motivated, and has been reported as such to Sussex Police.

“The National Park Authority has begun to reinstate the plaques and is calling on all our visitors and communities to support these wonderful writers and their stories of our beloved, shared National Park by listening on-site or on our website.”

Tim Slaney, Chief Executive (Interim) for the National Park Authority, said: “This is a deeply shocking and appalling crime and we stand in full solidarity with the writers who put their hearts and souls into this project over many years to create a trail that many people have enjoyed. The writers and all our staff are understandably devastated.

“National Parks were created for the benefit of the nation and have always been for everyone to enjoy. We are a National Park for all and will continue to celebrate the voices of everybody, and embrace the full spectrum of all our communities as we work together to tackle the nature and climate crises that are impacting us all, and we will continue to do so with great pride.

“The South Downs National Park is a welcoming landscape and we look forward to it being enjoyed and experienced by everyone. If you do have any information, please do contact the police and help bring these offenders to justice.”

The “We Hear You Now” trail is one of a number of immersive listening trails at Seven Sisters Country Park, with others including nature stories and exploring the history and archaeology of the area.

Sergeant Tom Carter, from the Rural Crime Team at Sussex Police, said: “The expression of the arts is part of what sets us apart as a species. Whether written, sculpted, painted, sung, or performed, art is the interpretation of an artist’s vision. This incident involves the theft of 13 plaques, each offering a unique window into the inspiration drawn from the landscape of the South Downs National Park. While some may see this as merely the theft of pieces of plastic, it is, in reality, the theft of artistic expression.

“The fact that someone chose to steal plaques from this particular trail, which features work by female writers from Black and global majority backgrounds, is a detestable act that deprives others of the enjoyment of these incredible works. I urge anyone who witnessed the theft on or around August 29, 2024, or has any information that could help us find the perpetrator, to contact the police and quote reference 47240172774.”