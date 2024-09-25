South Downs plaque thefts investigated as racially motivated by police
Staff at the South Downs National Park said that they were ‘appalled and shocked’ after the plaques celebrating local writers connection with the landscape were stolen.
The plaques, which contain QR codes linking users to stories and poems from writers of global heritage, are reported to have been stolen on or around August 29.
The South Downs National Park reported that 13 plaques along the Sussex Heritage Coast from Seaford to Eastbourne were stolen.
The park said the plaques had been ‘prised away using screwdrivers with the screws being screwed back into the posts.’
“I urge anyone who witnessed the theft on or around 29 August, or has any information that could help us find the perpetrator, to report it online or call 101, and quote reference 47240172774.”
Sergeant Tom Carter, from the Rural Crime Team at Sussex Police, added: “The expression of the arts is part of what sets us apart as a species. Whether written, sculpted, painted, sung, or performed, art is the interpretation of an artist’s vision. This incident involves the theft of 13 plaques, each offering a unique window into the inspiration drawn from the landscape of the South Downs National Park.
"While some may see this as merely the theft of pieces of plastic, it is, in reality, the theft of artistic expression.
“The fact that someone chose to steal plaques from this particular trail, which features work by female writers from Black and global majority backgrounds, is a detestable act that deprives others of the enjoyment of these incredible works."