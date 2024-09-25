South Downs plaque thefts investigated as racially motivated by police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police have said that it is investigating the theft of a series of plaques in the South Downs National Park as racially motivated.

The plaques, which contain QR codes linking users to stories and poems from writers of global heritage, are reported to have been stolen on or around August 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Downs National Park reported that 13 plaques along the Sussex Heritage Coast from Seaford to Eastbourne were stolen.

Sussex Police have said that it is investigating the theft of a series of plaques in the South Downs National Park as racially motivated. Picture: Sussex Police

The park said the plaques had been ‘prised away using screwdrivers with the screws being screwed back into the posts.’

Sergeant Tom Carter, of the Sussex Police Rural Crime Team, said: “The fact that someone chose to steal plaques from this particular trail, which features work by female writers from Black and global majority backgrounds, is a detestable act that deprives others of the enjoyment of these incredible works.

“As only these specific plaques have been targeted, we are investigating this as a racially motivated theft. There is absolutely no place for racism or hate crime in Sussex, and anyone found to commit offences can expect to be dealt with robustly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I urge anyone who witnessed the theft on or around 29 August, or has any information that could help us find the perpetrator, to report it online or call 101, and quote reference 47240172774.”

Sergeant Tom Carter, from the Rural Crime Team at Sussex Police, added: “The expression of the arts is part of what sets us apart as a species. Whether written, sculpted, painted, sung, or performed, art is the interpretation of an artist’s vision. This incident involves the theft of 13 plaques, each offering a unique window into the inspiration drawn from the landscape of the South Downs National Park.

"While some may see this as merely the theft of pieces of plastic, it is, in reality, the theft of artistic expression.

“The fact that someone chose to steal plaques from this particular trail, which features work by female writers from Black and global majority backgrounds, is a detestable act that deprives others of the enjoyment of these incredible works."