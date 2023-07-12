The South of England has been named as one of the worst regions for dog-fighting.

New figures released by the RSPCA show 224 cases of dog fighting in the area have been tackled by the charity since 2019, making the South the second-worst region for the cruel crime.

The leading animal welfare charity released the new figures as part of their Cancel Out Our Cruelty Campaign which launched last Monday.

RSPCA dog fighting expert and Special Operations Unit (SOU) chief inspector Ian Muttitt said: “Our figures show that in the past four years the RSPCA has uncovered and dealt with 224 incidents of dog fighting just in the south of England, let alone in the rest of England and Wales.

The South of England has been named as one of the worst regions for dog-fighting. Photo: RSPCA

"Greater London is the worst area in the south for it, with 91 of the incidents occurring there.

“It’s staggering that something which has been illegal for almost 200 years, which most people would consider consigned to history, is still so rife.”

The RSPCA’s Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, aims to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.

Reports of cruelty reach its annual peak in the summer months, with the charity receiving a report of an animal being beaten on average every hour.

Dog fighting was outlawed in England in 1835 but still goes on today.

The RSPCA - founded almost 200 years ago - is the country’s leading organisation tackling dog fighting and, for the last four decades, the RSPCA’s SOU have been investigating reports, rescuing dogs and prosecuting perpetrators.

Sadly, many of the dogs used by dog fighters are never found and those who are rescued are often found to be banned breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act and cannot legally be rehomed.

Ian added: “The dog fighting world is a dark and secretive place. It could be happening in an inner-city warehouse next door to your office or on a rural farm in your quiet village.

“Dogs who win fights are prized and are often treated like Kings. But those who refuse to fight or lose are often abandoned or barbarically killed.

The RSPCA is urging the public to be its eyes and ears and to report anything suspicious to them.

Anyone who is concerned about the welfare of an animal or suspects dog fighting may be taking place should call the RSPCA animal cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.

Signs that a dog is involved in fighting include: scars on its face, front legs, hind legs and thighs, or puncture wounds and mangled ears. Other suspicious activity includes dogs being hidden away in outbuildings or kennels of sight and not excercised in public.

Ian said: “Dog fighting is serious, organised animal cruelty and we would not want anyone to put themselves at risk with the sort of people who are involved in such a violent pastime.”

“It is imperative to report suspicions to the RSPCA and not to approach these people yourself.”