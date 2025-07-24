Southwater man arrested after altercation between two groups in Horsham town centre

A man from Southwater has been arrested after a brawl broke out between two groups in Horsham town centre, police have said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after an affray in East Street, Horsham on Saturday (July 19) at around 1.45am.

The altercation reportedly began when a man was assaulted when leaving a fast-food restaurant near to Park Way.

Sussex Police said the 23-year-old victim was assaulted again by the same man a short while later.

An affray then was reported to have broken out between two groups, involving around eight men in their 20s.

During this incident, it was reported that a further 35-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, each separate to the groups, were assaulted.

Sussex Police said all victims attended hospital for treatment, and they have since been discharged.

Police said a 20-year-old man from Southwater has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been bailed while the investigation remains ongoing, the force added.

Officers are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, and ask that anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage reports it to Sussex Police.

Information can be reported online or by dialling 101 quoting serial 87 of 19/07.