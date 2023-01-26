Sussex Police said a teenage boy reported being approached and assaulted at the park in Southwick Green at about 4.30pm on Monday, January 9.

A spokesperson said: “Then he was approached again in Southwick Street, just south of the Manor Hall roundabout, at 4.30pm on January 10. Police are appealing for people who were in those areas at the time to come forward, and have asked any witnesses to report it to officers.