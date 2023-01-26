Edit Account-Sign Out
Southwick Green assault: police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after two incidents involving a teenage boy being confronted by other teens in Southwick.

By Sam Woodman
52 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 2:29pm
Police said the first incident happened at Southwick Green. Picture: Google
Sussex Police said a teenage boy reported being approached and assaulted at the park in Southwick Green at about 4.30pm on Monday, January 9.

A spokesperson said: “Then he was approached again in Southwick Street, just south of the Manor Hall roundabout, at 4.30pm on January 10. Police are appealing for people who were in those areas at the time to come forward, and have asked any witnesses to report it to officers.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote reference 977 of 11/01.”