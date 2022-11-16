A spate of car thefts is continuing across the Horsham area.

Police say that a Mercedes was stolen from Longfield Road, Horsham, some time between 6.30pm on November 7 and 8.30am the following day.

And a black BMW was stolen from the driveway of a property at Rookwood Park, Horsham, at around 1.45am on November 8.

Officers say that a Vauxhall van was stolen from Kings Road, Horsham, between 6am yesterday (November 15) and 7.30am today.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101

Meanwhile, there have also been a string of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles. One was stolen from a Lexus in Monkmead Lane, West Chiltington, between November 10 and 11.

Two Mazda MX5 vehicles were targeted in Henfield on the same night – November 11 – one in King James Lane and another in Weavers Lane.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Jazz parked on the driveway of a property in Maudlin Lane, Bramber, some time between 10pm on November 6 and 5am on November 11.

And another was stolen from a Toyota in St Gabriels Road, Billingshurst, between 7.30pm on November 11 and 10am the following day.

Police say that someone was seen trying car door handles in Maple Close, Horsham, in the early hours of November 8. Officer say they have CCTV footage of the incident and investigations are continuting.

In another incident number plates were stolen from a Mini Cooper in Arun Prospect, Pulborough, between November 6 and November 10.