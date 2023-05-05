Lee Bartholomew, 44, of Lockside, Tonbridge, Kent, company director of 1066 Target Sports Ltd in St Leonards, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, May 4) in a prosecution brought by The Pensions Regulator, a spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added: “He denied a charge of fraudulently deducting money from employees’ salaries as pensions contributions and not paying it into the company’s pension scheme within a prescribed period.
“Employers who deduct pension contributions from employees are under a duty to pay those contributions to a pension scheme within a prescribed period under Section 49(8) of the Pensions Act 1995. Under Section 49(11), it is a criminal offence to fraudulently evade that duty.
“Mr Bartholomew also pleaded not guilty to a charge of failure to provide information requested under Sections 72 and 77 of the Pensions Act 2004.”
A plea and trial preparation hearing was fixed for June 1 at Lewes Crown Court.