St Leonards 1066 Target Sports Ltd director denies pension fraud

The director of a Target Sports centre in St Leonards has denied fraudulently evading his pension duties, The Pensions Regulator said.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 5th May 2023, 13:58 BST

Lee Bartholomew, 44, of Lockside, Tonbridge, Kent, company director of 1066 Target Sports Ltd in St Leonards, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, May 4) in a prosecution brought by The Pensions Regulator, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added: “He denied a charge of fraudulently deducting money from employees’ salaries as pensions contributions and not paying it into the company’s pension scheme within a prescribed period.

“Employers who deduct pension contributions from employees are under a duty to pay those contributions to a pension scheme within a prescribed period under Section 49(8) of the Pensions Act 1995. Under Section 49(11), it is a criminal offence to fraudulently evade that duty.

“Mr Bartholomew also pleaded not guilty to a charge of failure to provide information requested under Sections 72 and 77 of the Pensions Act 2004.”

A plea and trial preparation hearing was fixed for June 1 at Lewes Crown Court.