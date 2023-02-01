Two men have been charged in connection with an armed incident in St Leonards.

Police said Jackson-Lee Scriven, 23, of Windmill Road, Gillingham, has been charged with being in possession of a firearm/imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence and affray.

Police added he has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, February 1).

Hayden Inglis, 29, of Wood Mews, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, has been charged with affray and being in possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, police said. He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 30) and was remanded in custody to next appear before Lewes Crown Court on February 27.

Armed police arrest man in gun incident in St Leonards. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Police received multiple reports of shots being fired towards a vehicle in Theaklen Drive at around 7.10pm on Tuesday, January 24.

Shortly afterwards, a report was received of a man in possession of a firearm and others in possession of knives near Churchill Court in nearby Stonehouse Drive.

Police said armed units responded to the scenes of both incidents, assisted by specialist officers from neighbouring forces and a National Police Air Service helicopter, in a bid to minimise the threat to the public. No injuries were reported.

Following the incident, police carried out four search warrants, leading to a number of arrests.

Police said numerous weapons were also seized, including machetes, blank firing pistols and ammunition, and a baton.

Police said yesterday (Tuesday, January 31) that two men were convicted in relation to the armed incident in St Leonards.

Cornel Florea, 21, of Cambria Crescent, Gravesend, Kent, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to affray and being in possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, police said.

Robert Murphy, 33, of no fixed address, appeared before the same court and pleaded guilty to affray.