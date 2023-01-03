A St Leonards betting shop was robbed yesterday morning (Monday, January 2), police said.

Sussex Police said a man walked into Coral bookmakers in Battle Road and demanded money from staff before leaving with a quantity of cash.

The incident happened in the late morning, at around 10.30am, police said.

Police have now launched an appeal for information about yesterday’s robbery.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “At around 10.30am, police were called to a report of a robbery at Coral bookmakers on Battle Road.

“A man walked into the store and demanded money from staff, before making off with a quantity of cash. No weapons were seen and no one was injured.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.