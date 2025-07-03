St Leonards Bottle Alley - police target anti-social behaviour and drug-related offences

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 13:14 BST
Hastings Police says officers are carrying out daily patrols along the seafront and Bottle Alley to combat anti-social behaviour and drug-related offences.

A spokesperson said: "As part of our ongoing commitment to community safety in St Leonards and Hastings, we are continuing with daily patrols along the seafront and Bottle Alley.

"This area has been identified as a location where anti-social behaviour (ASB) and other criminal activity, including drug-related offences, have caused concern for both residents and visitors enjoying the seafront.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We want to reassure the public that we are actively addressing these issues.

Hastings Police says officers are carrying out daily patrols along the seafront and Bottle Alley. Pic: Hastings Policeplaceholder image
Hastings Police says officers are carrying out daily patrols along the seafront and Bottle Alley. Pic: Hastings Police

"Our presence is aimed at:

• Deterring anti-social and criminal behaviour

• Engaging with the community

• Providing visible reassurance

• Gathering intelligence to support enforcement action

"We are here to ensure that the town and surrounding area remains a safe and welcoming space for everyone."

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice