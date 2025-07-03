Hastings Police says officers are carrying out daily patrols along the seafront and Bottle Alley to combat anti-social behaviour and drug-related offences.

A spokesperson said: "As part of our ongoing commitment to community safety in St Leonards and Hastings, we are continuing with daily patrols along the seafront and Bottle Alley.

"This area has been identified as a location where anti-social behaviour (ASB) and other criminal activity, including drug-related offences, have caused concern for both residents and visitors enjoying the seafront.

"We want to reassure the public that we are actively addressing these issues.

"Our presence is aimed at:

• Deterring anti-social and criminal behaviour

• Engaging with the community

• Providing visible reassurance

• Gathering intelligence to support enforcement action

"We are here to ensure that the town and surrounding area remains a safe and welcoming space for everyone."