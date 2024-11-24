St Leonards: Boy, 13, arrested after reports of teenager 'threatening shop staff' with 'knife'
Sussex Police said it received reports of a teenager stealing from a shop and threatening staff yesterday afternoon (Saturday, November 23).
Officers were then sent to the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a teenager stealing from a shop and threatening staff in Battle Road, St Leonards, at around 4.25pm on Saturday (November 23).
“He was reported to be in possession of a knife.
“Officers attended and carried out an extensive search of the area, but the suspect was not immediately located.
“Following further enquiries, a 13-year-old local boy was arrested on suspicion of theft and making threats with a bladed article. He remains in custody at this time.”