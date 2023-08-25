A teenage boy has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a collision on the A21, police confirmed today (Friday, August 25).

Sussex Police said the 16-year-old from St Leonards, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Police said the charges are in relation to a serious collision that happened on the A21 at John's Cross on March 16.

A Jaguar F-type car collided with the rear of a Mini Clubman, and then head-on with an Audi A3, police said.

The three occupants of the Audi suffered serious injuries, and the Mini driver suffered minor injuries, police added.

Sussex Police said the Jaguar had been involved in a pursuit with police before the collision. This was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) as is standard practice in these matters.