St Leonards burglar, 60, injured woman's arm after breaking into home and stealing handbag

By Richard Gladstone
Published 6th Mar 2025, 15:49 BST

A St Leonards burglar injured a woman’s arm after he broke into her house before stealing her handbag, police said.

Adam Persad, 60, of Beaufort Road, was spotted by the resident in her kitchen before he moved her out of the way, injuring her.

Sussex Police said she needed hospital treatment as a result.

She later discovered her handbag had been stolen.

Adam Persad. Picture: Sussex PoliceAdam Persad. Picture: Sussex Police
Adam Persad. Picture: Sussex Police

A police spokesperson said Persad was jailed for six years on March 3.

He was described as an ‘opportunist, who took advantage of people’s trust’ to steal their cash and credit cards.

The spokesperson said: “Persad burgled three homes in the town in July last year, stealing a watch, cash and bank cards, which he later used.

“One resident woke to find him in her kitchen and needed hospital treatment when he injured her arm as he moved her out of the way to leave. She later found her handbag had been stolen.

“Persad was also sentenced for the theft of a jacket from a business premises, fraud and possession of cannabis when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on March 3.”

Detective Constable Billy McLaren said: “He was an opportunist, who took advantage of people’s trust to steal their cash and bank cards.”

