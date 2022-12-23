Police have seized more than 100 cannabis plants at an address in St Leonards.

Officers from East Sussex’s Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) carried out a warrant at a property in Harbour Way following reports of suspicious activity from members of the public, police said.

Police added after gaining entry, they found 104 well-established cannabis plants in a lounge and bedrooms upstairs.

A 20-year-old man from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis.

The cannabis factory discovered by police. Picture from Sussex Police

He was released on unconditional bail until March 6 pending further enquiries.

Police said the property was searched on Tuesday, November 8.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Rob Hanson said: “Cannabis is a harmful, banned substance and its cultivation, sale and distribution brings criminality to an area. It can lead to more serious crimes and goes hand-in-hand with violence, exploitation and addiction, sowing devastation among our communities.

“This operation proves that we will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of perpetrators.”

