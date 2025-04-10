St Leonards car window smashed in break-in - do you recognise this man?

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 10th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a car break-in.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help police identify this man after a car was broken into in St Leonards?

"The vehicle was parked in St Matthews Gardens on Saturday, April 5, when the window was smashed by an unknown man just after 3.20am.

“Despite his efforts, the man did not manage to steal anything from the vehicle.

Sussex Police wants to trace this man. Pic: Sussex PoliceSussex Police wants to trace this man. Pic: Sussex Police
“He is described as approximately 30-40-years-old, wearing a dark coloured cap and a dark coat with fur around the hood. Enquiries to locate him are ongoing.

“If you have any information to support police enquiries, including footage from the nearby area, we ask you make a report.

"Contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 372 of 07/04."

