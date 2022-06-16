St Leonards collision: Man arrested after death of pedestrian

Officers closed the road so emergency services could attend the scene. It is not yet known when it will fully reopen.

Paramedics from SECAmb attended and performed CPR on the pedestrian, a 72-year-old local man, who died at the scene.

Sergeant Kieran McDonald said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision between a vehicle and pedestrian in The Green, St Leonards, just before 10am on Thursday (June 16).

“In particular, anyone who saw a black BMW travelling from the direction of Gillsmans Hill before turning into The Green in St Leonards is asked to report it.”

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and and ancillary offences, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to report it by emailing [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Alloway.