A drug dealer tried to swallow heroin and crack cocaine hidden in his underwear as he was arrested in St Leonards, police said.

Police said Leesean Francis, 25, was responsible for supplying drug users.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “In November 2024, Kent Police investigators identified that two phone numbers belonging to an organised crime group were being used to supply users in Medway with crack cocaine and heroin.

“The dealers were based near Hastings and enquiries by the officers found that Leesean Francis was responsible for contacting those wanting to purchase the drugs.

Leesean Francis and the seized drugs. Picture: Kent Police

“On Thursday, January 23, constables travelled to an address in St Leonards where they saw Francis leaving a property.

“As he was arrested Francis removed a packet of crack cocaine and heroin from his underwear and tried to swallow it. The officers prevented this and he was taken into custody, whilst a phone was also recovered.”

Police said Francis, of Moorland Road, Brixton, London, was later charged.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to supply, police added.

On Tuesday (February 25), he was sentenced to four years and 10 months’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Hannah Hills, said: “These dealers need to understand that as soon as they try to supply class A drugs, we will find out about their criminal enterprise and take steps to identify them. It is then only a matter of time before they get a visit from one of our enforcement teams and they are swiftly charged and brought to justice.”