Five drug dealers have been jailed for more than 28 years following a police investigation into drug supply.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said it received information in spring 2022 that Class A drugs were being sold by a criminal network in the Hastings area.

Officers conducted warrants and searches across the town, leading to the arrests of five men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “Melik Yalcin, 29, of Warrior Square, St Leonards, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine; being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs; possession of criminal property; and concealing criminal property.

Pictured top row left to right: Allen Swatkins, Harry White, Jordan Panice. Bottom row left to right: Melik Yalcin, Robert Longstaffe. PIcture: Sussex Police

“Robert Longstaffe, 36, of Strood Road, St Leonards, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine; being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs; possession with intent to supply cocaine; possession with intent to supply Class b drugs; possession of criminal property; and concealing criminal property.

“Harry White, 28, of Snowdrop Rise, St Leonards, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine; being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs; and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

“Allen Swatkins, 47, of Susans Road, Eastbourne, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine; being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs; possession of cocaine; and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jordan Panice, 32, of Danum Close, Hailsham, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine; conspiring to supply Class B drugs; and participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.”

Police said through analysis of mobile phones Yalcin was identified as leading the criminal enterprise and using others such as Longstaffe and White to distribute and store the drugs. Upon Yalcin’s arrest, £34,000 in cash was located and seized along with a Mercedes car worth more than £60,000, police added.

The police spokesperson added: “The phone analysis also showed that Panice was providing Yalcin with multiple kilograms of cannabis from wholesale suppliers, making a profit without touching any of the substances, and Swatkins was seen to be purchasing wholesale amounts of cocaine from Yalcin, breaking the drugs down for onward supply within the Eastbourne area.”

On November 6, Swatkins, Panice and Yalcin appeared at Lewes Crown Court. Police said Yalcin was sentenced to 12 years for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, Swatkins was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, and Panice was sentenced to four years for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On November 10, Longstaffe and White were sentenced at Lewes Crown Court. Police said Longstaffe received three years and nine months’ imprisonment for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis, and White received three years’ imprisonment for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply a cocaine.

All five men had entered guilty pleas.

PC Lee Munday said: “Yalcin was the head of an organised criminal organisation using associates to store and supply drugs on his behalf. He flooded Hastings with kilos of cocaine and cannabis, and supplied street dealers in surrounding areas with harmful substances too. We worked closely with Metropolitan Police officers, and spent hundreds of hours scanning mobile phone messages in order to bring these criminals to justice.