St Leonards: Electric motorbike seized by police 'will be sent for destruction'

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 15:56 BST
Officers seized an electric motorbike which was 'going through red traffic lights and failing to stop for police'.

A young man was arrested and the bike will be destroyed, said a police spokesperson.

They added: “Following reports of a young man riding dangerously through Blackman Avenue and Wishing Tree, Hollington - without protective clothing or a helmet - officers swiftly located and seized a Surron electric motorbike.

"The rider was seen going through red traffic lights, driving on public roads, and failing to stop for police.

The electric motorbike seized by police. Pic: Sussex Police
The electric motorbike seized by police. Pic: Sussex Police

"The bike was being used in the commission of a crime and was found to have no insurance, while the rider had no driving licence.

"He was arrested at the scene, and the bike will now be sent for destruction.

"These high-powered machines are not road legal and pose a serious risk to both riders and the public. We will continue to take firm action against illegal and antisocial vehicle use to keep our communities safe."

