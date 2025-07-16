A man has been jailed following a ‘string of thefts’ from shops in Hastings, police said.

Sussex Police said Karl Williams, 41, of Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, was arrested on Sunday, July 13, following a shop theft.

A police spokesperson said when he appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day, he was charged with 11 additional offences, as well as being sentenced for previous thefts and breaches of bail conditions.

The spokesperson said: “Williams was jailed for 16 weeks after pleading guilty to a string of thefts from local retailers.

Karl Williams. Picture: Sussex Police

“The case formed part of Operation Apprentice, a Sussex Police initiative in partnership with local business crime reduction groups across the county. The operation targets the most prolific shoplifters in each district and co-ordinates efforts to bring them to justice.”

Police said a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) was sought and granted by the court, which states that Williams must not remain on any retail premises within Sussex after being asked to leave by the owner, any member of staff employed by that premises, or any security staff operating at that premises, not to enter any Co-Operative, Sainsbury, Tesco or Poundland stores, and not to enter any retail premises with any face coverings

Inspector Matt Chapman said: “We are committed to bringing prolific offenders to justice and protecting local businesses from ongoing theft and disruption.

“I would like to thank all our partners but, most importantly, the businesses that are affected by shoplifting, for supporting investigations and providing vital evidence that allows us to take action.”