St Leonards man, 76, charged with sexual offences in Hastings against boy and young man

By Richard Gladstone
Published 26th Sep 2024, 10:48 BST
A man has been charged with historic sexual offences in Hastings, police said.

Sussex Police said a boy and young man separately reported their experiences to police and are not known to each other.

A police spokesperson said: “The investigations relate to sexual offences on a boy under 16 and a young man in the town.

“A man was arrested, and following an investigation by the Hastings Community Investigation team, has been charged with four offences.

“These are indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16, and three counts of sexual assault on a male.

“Keith Chaplin, 76, formerly an electrician of Kingsley Close, St Leonards, will appear before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on October 23 to answer the charges.”