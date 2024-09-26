St Leonards man, 76, charged with sexual offences in Hastings against boy and young man
Sussex Police said a boy and young man separately reported their experiences to police and are not known to each other.
A police spokesperson said: “The investigations relate to sexual offences on a boy under 16 and a young man in the town.
“A man was arrested, and following an investigation by the Hastings Community Investigation team, has been charged with four offences.
“These are indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16, and three counts of sexual assault on a male.
“Keith Chaplin, 76, formerly an electrician of Kingsley Close, St Leonards, will appear before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on October 23 to answer the charges.”