A St Leonards man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Battle, police have announced today (Friday, March 31).

Police said officers attended Old Ladies Court, near Battle High Street, on an emergency response following a report of a serious assault around 10.30am on Tuesday, February 7.

A 21-year-old man from Battle suffered serious leg injuries consistent with being stabbed. He was taken to hospital for treatment but has now been discharged, police said.

An investigation was launched and enquiries including witness statements, CCTV searches and forensic examinations were completed by detectives and forensic examiners during the following days and weeks.

Police said following these enquiries, a 38-year-old man from Bexhill and a 29-year-old man from Hastings were arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent. They were both released on bail with strict conditions, pending further enquiries.

Police added that they can now confirm that a 29-year-old man from St Leonards has been arrested on suspicion of the same offence. He has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Rob Tillyer, of the Hastings Criminal Investigations Department, said: “This was a horrific attack that happened in broad daylight and on a busy high street which has had a significant effect on the victim and his family.

"Knife crime and serious violence such as this remains a high priority for the force and I’d like to reassure the public that we are conducting a full and thorough investigation.

"We continue to support the victim and their family who are fully engaged with the investigation.

"As the case progresses I ask that people do not speculate about the circumstances at this time while we work to gather all evidence in the case.”

Any witnesses or anyone who has any information which could help police with their enquiries, are asked to contact Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 378 of 07/02.

