St Leonards: Man arrested for possession of 'sword' following suspected drug deal
One of them was arrested after police found him in possession of a sword at a property, police said.
Police said plain-clothed police officers patrolling the Warrior Square area witnessed the suspected drug deal before making arrests.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the incident happened at around noon on January 22.
The spokesperson said: “A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. She was further arrested in custody on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug. On arrest, the woman disclosed that a man was at her address with a sword.
“Officers executed a Section 18 search at her property and arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of Class A and B drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
“They have both been released on conditional bail until April 22 while the investigation continues.”