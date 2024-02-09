Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of them was arrested after police found him in possession of a sword at a property, police said.

Police said plain-clothed police officers patrolling the Warrior Square area witnessed the suspected drug deal before making arrests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the incident happened at around noon on January 22.

Police

The spokesperson said: “A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. She was further arrested in custody on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug. On arrest, the woman disclosed that a man was at her address with a sword.

“Officers executed a Section 18 search at her property and arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possession of Class A and B drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.