St-Leonards man arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after road traffic accident in Surrey

A 36-year-old man from St-Leonards-on-Sea was arrested after a road traffic accident in Surrey on Friday.

Surrey Police say they arrested the East Sussex local on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, driving without insurance, theft of a motor vehicle, handling stolen goods and fraud by false representation, after a road traffic accident on the A25 in Godstone.

“The collision occurred after officers on patrol in Godstone spotted a silver Kia Sedona that was acting suspiciously. However, when they indicated that the car pull over, it sped off, triggering a police pursuit. During the incident, the car collided with a passing car,” a Surrey Police spokesperson said.

Three people in the passing car and the two occupants in the Kia Sedona sustained injuries in the collision, some of them serious, and all were taken to hospital. ]

The man from St-Leonards-On-Sea has been bailed, pending further investigation, and police officers are now looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone who witnessed the manner in which a silver Kia was being driven in the area and at the time leading up to the collision.

“If you have any information that may assist our investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/45250027471,” a spokesperson said.

There are three ways to get in touch with Surrey Police:

An online webchat: https://www.surrey.police.uk/

An online reporting tool: https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Or by emailing: [email protected]