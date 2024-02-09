BREAKING

A man has been charged with drug offences following plain-clothed police patrols in St Leonards, Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 9th Feb 2024, 19:10 GMT
Police said officers were conducting the patrols in Hastings and St Leonards on January 24 as part of Project ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery), an initiative to tackle drug-related crime in the area through enhanced and targeted enforcement, diversionary activity, and education.

At around 2.55pm, Sussex Police said they witnessed a suspected drug deal take place in a park near St Leonards Gardens and again in Archery Road.

Police said Joel Basima, 27, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, and possession of a Class B drug. Sussex Police said he has been charged with all three offences and remanded into custody. He will next appear at court on February 23, police added.

A man has been charged with drug offences following plain-clothed police patrols in St Leonards, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by National World
Sussex Police said a 27-year-old woman from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug.

A 25-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, police added.

Sussex Police said they have been released on conditional bail until April 24 while enquiries continue.