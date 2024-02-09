Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said officers were conducting the patrols in Hastings and St Leonards on January 24 as part of Project ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery), an initiative to tackle drug-related crime in the area through enhanced and targeted enforcement, diversionary activity, and education.

At around 2.55pm, Sussex Police said they witnessed a suspected drug deal take place in a park near St Leonards Gardens and again in Archery Road.

Police said Joel Basima, 27, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, and possession of a Class B drug. Sussex Police said he has been charged with all three offences and remanded into custody. He will next appear at court on February 23, police added.

A man has been charged with drug offences following plain-clothed police patrols in St Leonards, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by National World

Sussex Police said a 27-year-old woman from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug.

A 25-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, police added.