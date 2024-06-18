St Leonards man charged with multiple rapes and assaults over three decades
Police in St Leonards have charged a man with serious sexual offences against multiple women, girls and boys spanning three decades.
Steven Lock, 56, of Willingdon Way in St Leonards, has been charged with nine counts of rape, five counts of indecent assault and three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a child.
Police said that the offences are reported to have involved two women, two boys and two girls.
All of the alleged victims were known to Lock, police added.
He is currently on bail ahead of an appearance at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 10 July.