St Leonards man charged with rape of woman
A St Leonards man has been charged with the rape of a woman, police said.
Sussex Police said on Sunday (April 13) a woman reported she had been raped the night before by a man.
A police spokesperson said: “Abdulhamid Alammar, 34, of Muriel Way in St Leonards, was subsequently arrested and charged with rape and sexual assault by penetration.
“He has also been charged with a count of sexual assault by touching in relation to a separate report made by another victim in 2023. He has been remanded in custody to appear before a court to be confirmed on May 13.”