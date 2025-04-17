St Leonards man charged with rape of woman

By Richard Gladstone
Published 17th Apr 2025, 17:27 BST
A St Leonards man has been charged with the rape of a woman, police said.

Sussex Police said on Sunday (April 13) a woman reported she had been raped the night before by a man.

A police spokesperson said: “Abdulhamid Alammar, 34, of Muriel Way in St Leonards, was subsequently arrested and charged with rape and sexual assault by penetration.

“He has also been charged with a count of sexual assault by touching in relation to a separate report made by another victim in 2023. He has been remanded in custody to appear before a court to be confirmed on May 13.”

