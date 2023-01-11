A man has been charged in connection with a robbery and theft in St Leonards, police confirmed today (Wednesday, January 11).

Police said on January 2, officers attended the Coral bookmakers in Battle Road after being alerted to a robbery there.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A man had walked into the shop shortly before 10.30am and demanded money from a member of staff, before making off with a quantity of cash, police said. No one was injured.

“Kenneth Brown, 56, of Marline Road, St Leonards, was arrested and charged with one count of robbery.

“He has also been charged with one count of theft after an elderly woman had her purse stolen from her while standing outside the Co-op store in London Road, St Leonards, on December 15.”

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 9), and was remanded in custody, police said.

