St Leonards man issued Criminal Behaviour Order following series of thefts in Hastings

A man from St Leonards has been issued a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following a series of thefts in Hastings.

Sussex Police said Clive Fullick, 57, of Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on October 20 and pleaded guilty to 20 counts of shoplifting, all committed at the Co-op store on Bohemia Road, Hastings.

In response to the repeated offending, the court issued Fullick with a CBO.

Sussex Police said the order is in place for three years from the date of issue and is designed to prevent further offending and protect retail staff and the wider community.

As part of the sentencing, Sussex Police said Fullick was also ordered to pay £2,295 in compensation, and engage in rehabilitation for substance misuse.

As part of Fullick’s CBO, he must not remain on any retail premises within the county of Sussex after being asked to leave by the owner, staff, or security personnel; must not enter any retail premises from which he has been formally banned and provided with a banning notice; and must not go within 30 metres of the Co-op store located on Bohemia Road, Hastings, East Sussex.