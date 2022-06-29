St Leonards man jailed after sniffer dog finds 32 grams of cocaine under kitchen unit

Dean Payne, of Battle Road in St Leonards, has been sentenced to 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

The drugs were found when officers searched the 38-year-old’s property as part of a separate investigation into drug dealing in the area.

A police spokesperson said: “A sniffer dog picked up a scent beneath a kitchen unit, hidden under which was 32.8 grams of high-purity cocaine, 22.3 grams of high purity MDMA and 29.6 grams of herbal cannabis.

Scales, deal bags, cash and multiple mobile phones were also found in the property – all items commonly linked with the sale and distribution of drugs.

The drugs were estimated to have a street value of around £4,500.

Payne pleaded guilty to all charges and, at Lewes Crown Court on June 22, he was sentenced to a total of 32 months in prison, police said.

Detective Constable David Brown, of Hastings’ Community Investigation Team, said: “The supply of illegal drugs brings huge amounts of harm and suffering to our communities.

