Police said Raymond Haffenden, 69, of Springfield Road, received a 12-year jail sentence at Hove Crown Court on Wednesday (October 19) after being found guilty of four counts of sexual assault.

He was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl on a number of occasions.

A police investigation was launched when allegations were reported, and computer devices seized.

Raymond Haffenden. Picture from Sussex Police

Police said Haffenden was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual assault on a girl by touching; three counts of sexual assault on a girl by penetration and two counts of making an indecent photograph of a child.

On May 5 he was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault on a girl by touching and two counts of sexual assault on a girl by penetration.

Police said he was sentenced to four years in prison for the two sexual assaults by touching, and 11 and 12 years for each charge of sexual assault on a girl by penetration – all to be served concurrently.

Haffenden was told he must serve at least two thirds of his sentence in custody and he was given an indefinite Sexual Harm Protection Order, severely restricting his access to children and electronic devices.

Detective Constable Becca Dixon said: “Raymond Haffenden was a predatory abuser who took advantage of the trust of his young victim.

“I would like to thank her for the incredible bravery she has shown in supporting this investigation and helping to take a dangerous individual off the streets.”