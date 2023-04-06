Edit Account-Sign Out
St Leonards man jailed for rape and sexual assault after appeal on BBC's Crimewatch

A St Leonards man who absconded from crown court during his trial for rape and sexual assault more than eight years ago has been jailed after being spotted on the BBC’s Crimewatch ‘Most Wanted’ appeal by German police.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:10 BST

Sussex Police said detectives were determined not to give up the hunt for Sarbaz Najmadeen Ali who went on the run.

Police said Ali, 36, formerly of Stockleigh Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of committing a rape, an attempted rape, assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault against his victim in Hastings in 2013.

Ali had been granted bail by Hove Crown Court that allowed him to leave the dock during the lunch break in his trial in September 2014, as long as he did not leave the building, police said.

Sarbaz Najmadeen Ali. Picture from Sussex PoliceSarbaz Najmadeen Ali. Picture from Sussex Police
Sarbaz Najmadeen Ali. Picture from Sussex Police

However, part way through the judge's summing up during the hearing, Ali fled from the court and disappeared. He was convicted by a jury in his absence, Sussex Police said.

A warrant was issued by the judge for the arrest of Ali, who had previously worked as a barber in the town and an appeal to trace him were issued by Sussex Police.

Police said he was later featured on BBC’s Crimewatch ‘Most Wanted’ appeal following his conviction.

An officer from the German Polizei in Regensburg, on conducting research into Ali while he was in custody in Germany for suspected offences, recognised him from the Crimewatch photographs.

He told Sussex Police that Ali was in their custody. However, Ali was extradited to France for offences he had committed there before a European Arrest Warrant could be executed, said police.

Ali was convicted of a sexual assault committed in France and given a one-year prison sentence, said police. Sussex Police had to wait until he had served this sentence before the European Arrest warrant could be executed.

He was arrested in France and extradited back to the UK. He appeared at Lewes Crown Court on April 5 where he was sentenced to a total of seven years imprisonment for the offences, plus a further three years on an extended licence.

Police said he was also sentenced to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life, which will restrict his access to children under the age of 16.

Investigator Julian Stokes said: “Admiration has to be given to the courageous victim, who gave evidence at the trial in 2014 and who has had to wait for more than eight years for justice to be served following Ali’s sentencing.

“This demonstrates that Sussex Police will go to extraordinary lengths to bring dangerous offenders such as Ali, back to the UK to face justice.”