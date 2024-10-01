St Leonards man jailed for raping girl and 'suffocating her with pillow'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Randy Tirbanie raped his victim at an address in St Leonards, Sussex Police added.
A police spokesperson said: “The girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been supported by specially trained officers, as well as her family.
“The incident was reported to police shortly after and Tirbanie was arrested on the day. He was later charged with two counts of rape and suffocation.
Following a five-day trial at Lewes Crown Court, starting on August 12, he was found guilty on all three counts.”
Police said Tirbanie, 43, of St Matthews Road, St Leonards was sentenced to 12 years and six months’ imprisonment when he appeared before Lewes Crown Court on September 27.
DC Sally Coleman said: “Tirbanie carried out appalling crimes which will impact her for life.
“We are safeguarding the victim who showed huge amounts of bravery to help get Tirbanie convicted for the trauma and distress he caused.
“Sussex Police take all reports of rape and sexual assault seriously, and encourage victims to report any incidents to police.
“You will be heard, we will support you, and we will do everything we can to bring perpetrators to justice.”