Darren Sibley, 40, of no fixed address, repeatedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13, police said.

His attacks came to light when a friend of the victim reported the abuse to Sussex Police.

Officers made contact with the victim and an investigation was launched while she was supported by specialist officers.

Sibley was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, one count of attempted sexual assault of a child under 13, as well as assaulting an emergency worker and failing to surrender, Sussex Police said.

At Hove Crown Court on October 24 last year, Sibley was found guilty of three of the sexual offences. He pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and failing to surrender, police said.

At Lewes Crown Court on January 8 Sibley was jailed for 15 years and three months, police said today (January 25).

He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order; a restraining order relating to the victim and will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Detective Constable Cally Fox said: “Darren Sibley rightly faces a significant amount of time behind bars, but the impact of his appalling crimes will last a lifetime.

“I would like to commend the victim for bravely supporting the investigation through to its conclusion. It is not an easy process, but with her determination we have been able to secure a jail sentence for Sibley where he can cause no harm to the public.