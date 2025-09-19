A man has pleaded guilty to a Hastings burglary after he was identified by officers using CCTV footage.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "Nicholas Huggins, 37, of Battle Road, St Leonards, has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to a charge of burglary (other than dwelling) in connection with an incident in Hastings Old Town on 11 September.

"Huggins was identified by officers through CCTV footage obtained from a store on Courthouse Street.

"He was subsequently arrested and charged.

"He appeared at Brighton & Hove Magistrates’ Court on 17 September, where he entered a guilty plea. He is scheduled to return to the same court for sentencing on 8 October."