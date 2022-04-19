St Leonards man pleads not guilty to the murder of a second woman

Mark Brown, 40, of Squirrel Close, St Leonards, was charged on November 28, 2021, with the murder of Alexandra Morgan from Sissinghurst in Kent, a police spokesman said.

He was charged on February 1 with the murder of Leah Ware, from Hastings, the spokesman added.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on March 25, he pleaded not guilty to the murder of Leah Ware.

Leah Ware. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210112-165842001

He pleaded not guilty to the murder of Alexandra Morgan at an earlier court appearance on February 4.

A Sussex Police spokesman said a trial date is set for October 17 at Lewes Crown Court.

Mother-of-two Alexandra, 34, was last seen at a petrol station in Cranbrook on November 14, 2021.

Concerns were raised for 33-year-old Leah’s welfare in November and enquiries established she had not been in contact with friends or family for some time, police said.

SUS-211128-165420001

In February, police said they had located the remains of Alexandra but had yet to find Leah and that police investigations remain ongoing.

More news: Take a look inside new Hastings pub