Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
29 minutes ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
3 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
3 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
4 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee

St Leonards man sentenced for sexual offences on young woman

A St Leonards man has been sentenced for two sexual offences on a young woman, police said.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:56 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 17:57 GMT

Raymond McKay, 51, of Cooden Ledge, St Leonards, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (March 20) and pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a female and attempt sexual assault on a female.

Police said he was handed a 24-month community order and five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and must remain on the sex offenders' register for five years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard that McKay sexually assaulted the young woman by inappropriately touching her on two occasions in St Leonards over a five-month period.

Most Popular
Police
Police
Police

Following CCTV enquiries, McKay was subsequently arrested and charged with the two offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police added that McKay was also ordered to carry out 70 hours' unpaid work, undergo a rehabilitation programme and pay £100 compensation to the victim, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Detective Police Constable Auryn Liddiard, of the Hastings Criminal Investigations Department, said: “I would like to thank this young victim for the incredible bravery she has shown in reporting these crimes and supporting the investigation through to prosecution.

“The Sexual Harm Prevention Order issued, as well as McKay’s appearance on the Sex Offenders’ Register, should ensure he is not able to cause any further harm to the victim and her family, while protecting other children and young people in the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We encourage all victims of sexual assault to come forward to us, no matter how long ago this was. We have a team of specially trained officers who are here to listen and support you throughout the investigation process.

“If you have been a victim of crime, report it online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.