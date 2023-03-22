A St Leonards man has been sentenced for two sexual offences on a young woman, police said.

Raymond McKay, 51, of Cooden Ledge, St Leonards, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (March 20) and pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a female and attempt sexual assault on a female.

Police said he was handed a 24-month community order and five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and must remain on the sex offenders' register for five years.

The court heard that McKay sexually assaulted the young woman by inappropriately touching her on two occasions in St Leonards over a five-month period.

Following CCTV enquiries, McKay was subsequently arrested and charged with the two offences.

Police added that McKay was also ordered to carry out 70 hours' unpaid work, undergo a rehabilitation programme and pay £100 compensation to the victim, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Detective Police Constable Auryn Liddiard, of the Hastings Criminal Investigations Department, said: “I would like to thank this young victim for the incredible bravery she has shown in reporting these crimes and supporting the investigation through to prosecution.

“The Sexual Harm Prevention Order issued, as well as McKay’s appearance on the Sex Offenders’ Register, should ensure he is not able to cause any further harm to the victim and her family, while protecting other children and young people in the community.

“We encourage all victims of sexual assault to come forward to us, no matter how long ago this was. We have a team of specially trained officers who are here to listen and support you throughout the investigation process.