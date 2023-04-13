Edit Account-Sign Out
St Leonards man wanted on recall to prison

Police said they are searching for a man from St Leonards who is wanted on recall to prison after he breached the terms of his release.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:42 BST

Luke Gannon, 36, of St Saviours Road is white, about 6' tall and has brown hair and facial hair, officers added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “If you see Gannon, please do not approach him, call 999 and quote serial 1079 of 16/01.”

Luke Gannon, 36, of St Saviours Road, St Leonards. Picture from Sussex PoliceLuke Gannon, 36, of St Saviours Road, St Leonards. Picture from Sussex Police
