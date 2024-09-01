Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men from St Leonards have been sentenced after stealing items from clothing banks across East Sussex, police said.

Hastings Police said on its Facebook page today (Sunday, September 1) that the pair were first arrested on June 30 at the Salvation Army clothing bank located in Market Square, Battle.

A police spokesperson said: “At the time of their arrest, the van they were operating was so heavily loaded with clothes that they were struggling to secure its doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Viktoras Samulilis, 30, of St Leonards, and Deividas Savickis, 24, also of St Leonards, were detained on charges of theft from Salvation Army clothing banks. This action followed reports of over 22 thefts from clothing banks across East Sussex.

Police said the van the two men were operating was so heavily loaded with clothes that they were struggling to secure its doors

“Both men appeared before Hastings Magistrates on August 21 in connection with thefts from clothes banks in Battle and Eastbourne.

“They were each sentenced to a community order requiring them to complete 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. Additionally, they were ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.

“As a result of these thefts, the Salvation Army reported a loss of several tonnes of donated clothing.”