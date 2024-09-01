St Leonards men sentenced after stealing from Salvation Army clothing banks across East Sussex
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hastings Police said on its Facebook page today (Sunday, September 1) that the pair were first arrested on June 30 at the Salvation Army clothing bank located in Market Square, Battle.
A police spokesperson said: “At the time of their arrest, the van they were operating was so heavily loaded with clothes that they were struggling to secure its doors.
“Viktoras Samulilis, 30, of St Leonards, and Deividas Savickis, 24, also of St Leonards, were detained on charges of theft from Salvation Army clothing banks. This action followed reports of over 22 thefts from clothing banks across East Sussex.
“Both men appeared before Hastings Magistrates on August 21 in connection with thefts from clothes banks in Battle and Eastbourne.
“They were each sentenced to a community order requiring them to complete 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. Additionally, they were ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.
“As a result of these thefts, the Salvation Army reported a loss of several tonnes of donated clothing.”