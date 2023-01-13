Police said that the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court today (Friday, January 13) and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to a report of concern for a person at a property in Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, at about 6.08pm on Wednesday, January 11. A local woman aged in her 50s was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested and has now been charged with one count of murder. Police added that officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.
Detective Inspector Alex Campbell, from the Major Crime team, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation with a charge secured within 48 hours of us being called to the address. Our enquiries are still ongoing. A cordon is in place and police will remain at the scene for the coming days. This a tragic case and our thoughts are with the victim’s family. And we ask, on their behalf, that their privacy is respected at what will be an extremely difficult time for them.”