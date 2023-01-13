A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a woman in St Leonards, Sussex Police have said.

Police said that the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court today (Friday, January 13) and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to a report of concern for a person at a property in Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, at about 6.08pm on Wednesday, January 11. A local woman aged in her 50s was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested and has now been charged with one count of murder. Police added that officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.