St Leonards: Police appeal following spate of garage burglaries
Sussex Police has released an image of a man, who the force said may be able to assist officers with their investigation.
Police said a number of garages were broken into during the early hours.
A police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a burglary series in St Leonards.
“Officers were called to incidents in Maplehurst Close and Maplehurst Rise in the early hours of October 27, where a number of garages have been broken in to.
“They would like to speak to the man in the image, who they believe could assist with their enquiries.
“If you recognise the man in the photo, or have any information or footage, call 101 quoting 389 of 27/10.”