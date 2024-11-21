Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have renewed an appeal for information following a series of burglaries from garages in St Leonards.

Sussex Police said a number of garages in Maplehurst Close and Maplehurst Rise were broken into.

A spokesperson said day and night patrols are ongoing in the area.

The spokesperson added: “On October 27, reports were made to police where garages were broken into and had items of value stolen.

Police have stepped up patrols. Picture: Sussex Police

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we ask anyone who has witnessed any suspicious behaviour, or who has information to assist the investigation to contact police. A previous appeal was launched on November 14.”

Police Constable Charlotte Padgham said: “Burglaries are a crime that violate people's places of safety and can leave them feeling vulnerable.

“We urge residents to take simple precautions to secure their garages and belongings.

“This includes using sturdy locks, ensuring any doors and windows are shut and secure, and removing items of significant value where possible. Motion-sensor lighting and CCTV can also act as effective deterrents.

“We are working diligently to investigate the recent reports, and encourage anyone with information or concerns to come forward.”

Report online, or call101 quoting reference 389 of 27/10.