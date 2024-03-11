St Leonards: Rare watch stolen in burglary
A rare watch was stolen in a recent burglary in St Leonards, police said.
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information to help trace the item.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a burglary in Chatfield Close which was believed to have taken place between 11am and 2pm on January 11. A rare watch was taken.
“Images of the watch have now been released to help with detectives’ enquiries.
“If you have seen the watch for sale, or have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 872 of 11/01.”!