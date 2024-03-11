Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information to help trace the item.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a burglary in Chatfield Close which was believed to have taken place between 11am and 2pm on January 11. A rare watch was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Images of the watch have now been released to help with detectives’ enquiries.