A shop worker was threatened with a suspected firearm during a late-night robbery in St Leonards on Monday (August 25), police said.

Two men wearing balaclavas entered Wesgo Local in Bexhill Road and made off with cash and cigarettes, Sussex Police said.

An appeal for witnesses and information has now been launched.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Wesgo Local in Bexhill Road just before 10pm on Monday, August 25.

“It followed a report that two men in balaclavas had entered the store and stolen cash and cigarettes.

“During the incident the shop worker was threatened with a suspected firearm and assaulted.

“The first suspect, who held the suspected firearm, was described as white, of slim build, aged about 17 or 18 and around 5ft 10ins. He was wearing a grey and black Nike hoodie, a black balaclava, black jeans, grey Nike trainers, and one black glove on his right hand.

“The second suspect is described as a white, in his late teens, and wearing a black hoodie, with the hood up, and a black balaclava.

“They both left the store on foot, crossing Bexhill Road and heading up Filsham Road and then into St Saviours Road.

“Officers are supporting the victim and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, they are particularly keen to speak to a member of the public who was in the shop at the time of the robbery.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 1403 of 25/08.”