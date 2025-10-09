St Leonards ‘shoplifter’ who ‘targeted stores’ in Eastbourne remanded
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that Jodie Dawkins, 32, of Stockleigh Road, St Leonards on Sea, targeted stores around the town, including shops around The Crumbles retail park over the last few months, and breached a criminal behaviour order (CBO) issued earlier this year.
The spokesperson added: “Dawkins was charged at Brighton and Hove Magistrates’ Court for six breaches of her CBO and six reports of theft, where she was remanded in custody for sentencing.
"We continue to work hard alongside local businesses to help identify and deter offenders, and will continue to use of the tools at our disposal to protect our business communities and ensure that offenders are brought to justice.”