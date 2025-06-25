Warrior Square Gardens, St Leonards

Shrubs and bushes 'used to conceal criminal activity' could be cut back in Warrior Square Gardens, St Leonards.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "As part of our ongoing efforts to tackle drug-related crime and support our local communities, we have increased patrols in St Leonards, with a particular focus on the Warrior Square area.

"During these patrols, officers engaged with residents and members of the Friends of Warrior Square Gardens to listen to their concerns and discuss the visible drug activity affecting the area.

"Local councillors were also in attendance and agreed to explore options for cutting back shrubs and bushes that are being used by individuals to conceal criminal activity.

"We understand the impact this has on both residents and visitors, and we remain fully committed to addressing the issue."

They added: "Patrols in the area have been significantly increased, and we are proactively identifying and pursuing those involved in drug-related offences. Further enforcement action will continue as part of our wider strategy to disrupt criminal behaviour and safeguard the community.

"Our priority is to make St Leonards a safer place for everyone. We will continue to work closely with the community and partners to provide reassurance through visible policing and sustained action."