The owner of a car stolen in St Leonards used a mobile phone left in it to track the vehicle and report its location to police.

Police apprehended the vehicle and a man has been arrested. A Hastings Police spokesperson said: " Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Silverhill area of St Leonards. Due to the presence of a mobile phone left inside the vehicle when it was stolen, the owner was able to track its movements in real time and relay the location to police. Thanks to the owner, officers were able to take prompt action in locating the vehicle."

They added: "Within just 30 minutes of the theft being reported, a man was arrested in connection with the incident.

"He has since been charged with the following offences: driving while disqualified; driving without insurance and aggravated Taking Without Consent.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Silverhill area of St Leonards. Pic: Google Maps

"We understand how distressing incidents like this can be for victims, and we remain committed to acting swiftly and decisively to bring offenders to justice. This case highlights the value of timely reporting, and the role technology can play in supporting effective policing."