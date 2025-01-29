Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash were seized from a holiday park in St Leonards, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said a man has since been charged following the discovery.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended a caravan at Combe Haven Holiday Park, in St Leonards, on Monday, January 20 at around 10.25am following a report of suspicious activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On arrival, no one was present within the caravan, however large quantities of cannabis, cocaine and hundreds of thousands of pounds of cash were found.

Cash and drugs seized by police. Picture: Sussex Police

“The drugs and cash were seized by officers and initial enquiries undertaken.

“Arron Aubrey, 31, from Hastings, was arrested and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs. He appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 22 and pleaded guilty. He has been remanded in custody until his next hearing on Wednesday, February 19, at a court to be confirmed. Enquiries remain ongoing.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 328 of 20/1. You can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or through the website.”