St Leonards: Thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash seized at holiday park; Hastings man charged
Sussex Police said a man has since been charged following the discovery.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended a caravan at Combe Haven Holiday Park, in St Leonards, on Monday, January 20 at around 10.25am following a report of suspicious activity.
“On arrival, no one was present within the caravan, however large quantities of cannabis, cocaine and hundreds of thousands of pounds of cash were found.
“The drugs and cash were seized by officers and initial enquiries undertaken.
“Arron Aubrey, 31, from Hastings, was arrested and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs. He appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 22 and pleaded guilty. He has been remanded in custody until his next hearing on Wednesday, February 19, at a court to be confirmed. Enquiries remain ongoing.
“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 328 of 20/1. You can also report anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or through the website.”